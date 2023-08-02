DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.50. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HOG. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after buying an additional 306,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

