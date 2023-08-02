DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alerus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Alerus Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $401.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.08%.

Insider Activity at Alerus Financial

In other news, Director Janet O. Estep acquired 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $49,844.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 6,155 shares of company stock valued at $84,233 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 68.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 164.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 50.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

