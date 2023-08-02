DA Davidson Comments on Comfort Systems USA, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report issued on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.17%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock.

FIX opened at $173.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $176.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.79.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.