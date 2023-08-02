DA Davidson Weighs in on First Business Financial Services, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share.

FBIZ has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $281.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 29.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.55 per share, with a total value of $183,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,768.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,406. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne purchased 6,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.55 per share, for a total transaction of $183,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,768.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,177 shares of company stock valued at $215,300 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

