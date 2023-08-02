DA Davidson Weighs in on Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heartland Financial USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HTLF. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $137,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,574.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.3% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 29.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 109,624 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

