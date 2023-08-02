DA Davidson Weighs in on KBR, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of KBR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.87. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share.

KBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.43.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.58. KBR has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,551,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 63,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 201,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 71.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,656 shares of company stock worth $7,565,090. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.06%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

