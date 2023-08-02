Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Trimmed by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $41,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,298 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,100 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 1.1 %

DHR traded up $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $257.87. 2,546,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,719. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.92 and its 200-day moving average is $246.35. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $190.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

