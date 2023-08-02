DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ) Shares Up 0.8%

DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.08. 620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DB Gold Short ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 16.74% of DB Gold Short ETN worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

