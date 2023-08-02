DDFG Inc Boosts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

DDFG Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. DDFG Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 42.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.64. 3,557,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at $33,070,787.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,403 shares of company stock worth $10,119,691. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

