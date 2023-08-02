DDFG Inc Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

DDFG Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.3% of DDFG Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DDFG Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.35. 854,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,487. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.07. The company has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

