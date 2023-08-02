DDFG Inc Has $1.07 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DDFG Inc lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.4% of DDFG Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. DDFG Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.41. 2,545,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

