DDFG Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DDFG Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of DDFG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. DDFG Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,642,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,677,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,912,693. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

