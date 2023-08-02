Decker Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Shares Down 2%

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.25 and last traded at $37.25. Approximately 25 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

Decker Manufacturing Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63.

Decker Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th.

About Decker Manufacturing

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

