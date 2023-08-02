Decred Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $14.22 or 0.00048794 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $218.77 million and $1.07 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decred has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00211271 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00023608 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00030039 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003391 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,381,274 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

