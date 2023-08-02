Definity Financial (DFY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Definity Financial to post earnings of C$0.50 per share for the quarter.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$907.50 million for the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 10.04%.

DFY traded down C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 10.55 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.93 and a twelve month high of C$40.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

DFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins cut shares of Definity Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.65.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

