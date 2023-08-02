Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 7,410,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 354.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 18.6% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Delek US stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.95. 1,446,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,680. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delek US will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Delek US from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

