Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 69.18% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Denny’s Trading Down 5.2 %
Denny’s stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,013. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $608.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Denny’s
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Denny’s
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Things to Love About Roku’s Earnings
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- PetMed Express: A Stock To Watch For A Potential Turnaround
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is AMD Ready To Rocket Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.