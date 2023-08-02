Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 69.18% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Denny’s Trading Down 5.2 %

Denny’s stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,013. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $608.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Denny's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Denny’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 11.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 50.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Denny’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after buying an additional 94,513 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.