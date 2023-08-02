DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92-2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion to $4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $40.67. 1,878,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,313. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.13.

Get Our Latest Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.