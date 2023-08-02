DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Announces $0.03 Dividend

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
DFI Retail Group Stock Performance
Shares of DFILF remained flat at $2.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. DFI Retail Group has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $3.09.
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
