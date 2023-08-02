dForce USD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $928.84 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. dForce USD has a market cap of $33.00 million and approximately $928.84 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00298449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00021329 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000591 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,283,330 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99603025 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $3,508.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.