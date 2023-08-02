DHT (DHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.36 million. DHT had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DHT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE DHT traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. DHT has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on DHT

Institutional Trading of DHT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 54,349 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in DHT by 12.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 994,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 110,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DHT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,473,000 after acquiring an additional 522,016 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 84.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 21.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 185,884 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.