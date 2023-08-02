Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Given New GBX 2,920 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,650 ($34.02) to GBX 2,920 ($37.49) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.78) to GBX 4,720 ($60.60) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.92) to GBX 3,850 ($49.43) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,043.75.

Get Diageo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diageo

Diageo Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:DEO traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.28. The company had a trading volume of 315,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,860. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.