Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Given New GBX 2,920 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,650 ($34.02) to GBX 2,920 ($37.49) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.78) to GBX 4,720 ($60.60) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.92) to GBX 3,850 ($49.43) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,043.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diageo
Diageo Trading Down 1.2 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.