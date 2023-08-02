Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,440 by Analysts at Barclays

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,720 ($60.60) to GBX 4,440 ($57.00) in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($34.02) to GBX 2,920 ($37.49) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.77) to GBX 4,000 ($51.35) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.92) to GBX 3,850 ($49.43) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,008.75.

Get Diageo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEO

Diageo Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

NYSE DEO traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.01. 388,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,445. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.77 and its 200-day moving average is $177.01. Diageo has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after acquiring an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.