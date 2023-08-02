Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.92) to GBX 3,850 ($49.43) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.60) to GBX 4,440 ($57.00) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($34.02) to GBX 2,920 ($37.49) in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,008.75.
View Our Latest Research Report on Diageo
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo
Diageo Stock Down 1.3 %
DEO stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.00. The stock had a trading volume of 388,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,445. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.01. Diageo has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.