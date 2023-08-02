Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.92) to GBX 3,850 ($49.43) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.60) to GBX 4,440 ($57.00) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($34.02) to GBX 2,920 ($37.49) in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,008.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $36,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.00. The stock had a trading volume of 388,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,445. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.01. Diageo has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

