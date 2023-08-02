Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Diana Shipping has a payout ratio of 117.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 214.3%.

NYSE DSX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. 330,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $389.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.20 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 25.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $59,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

