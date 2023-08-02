DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €4.44 ($4.88) and last traded at €4.48 ($4.92). 81,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.48 ($4.92).

DIC Asset Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of €5.09 and a 200 day moving average of €6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39.

DIC Asset Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DIC Asset AG is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.