Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Dillard’s Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DDS opened at $346.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dillard’s has a one year low of $227.30 and a one year high of $417.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.61.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $2.70. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total transaction of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,334.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

