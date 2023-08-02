Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Decreased by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Avion Wealth owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,111,000 after buying an additional 6,169,030 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,309,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,304,000 after buying an additional 4,893,013 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,087,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,005,000.

DFAC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,662. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

