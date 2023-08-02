DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 88.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

DBX stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,874,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,330. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,007,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,007,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,307 shares in the company, valued at $9,127,507.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,169 shares of company stock worth $18,305,746 over the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

