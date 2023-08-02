DNB Asset Management AS Buys New Holdings in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 253,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.52% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQNS. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 99.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 265.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 469,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 51,049 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of SQNS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. 92,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,410. The company has a market cap of $103.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 437.01%. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SQNS

Sequans Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.