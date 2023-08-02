DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,985 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,238,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,700,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,633,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,087,000 after buying an additional 624,528 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 517,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,599,000 after buying an additional 396,600 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.13.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:WOLF traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.73. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.