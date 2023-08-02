DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,858 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,065,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,094,000 after purchasing an additional 254,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,869,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,707,053. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

