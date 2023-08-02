DNB Asset Management AS Makes New $468,000 Investment in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 652.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of KE by 56.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. New Street Research began coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of BEKE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,485,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310,361. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -0.99.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.80%. Analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

