DNB Asset Management AS Makes New Investment in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IonQ by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after buying an additional 160,077 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 1st quarter worth $1,478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IonQ by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other IonQ news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,104,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IonQ news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,104,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $46,466.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,583,761 shares in the company, valued at $69,261,165.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,748 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IONQ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital lowered shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,873,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,478. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 2.04.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

