DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 93 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.42. 750,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.22. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

