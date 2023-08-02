DNB Asset Management AS Purchases Shares of 10,902 Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,244,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 47,821 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 146,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 118,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of VTYX traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,389. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VTYX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VTYX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,613,989.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Nuss sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,815 shares in the company, valued at $9,689,777.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,613,989.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,708 shares of company stock worth $21,595,166 in the last three months. 24.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.