DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,524 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.78.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE MHK traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.74. The stock had a trading volume of 671,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,904. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $130.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average is $103.71.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

