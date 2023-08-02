DNB Asset Management AS Sells 500 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,433,000 after buying an additional 3,866,915 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,857,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,072 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,934,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,081,000 after purchasing an additional 407,690 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,547,000 after purchasing an additional 78,366 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.34. 1,839,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,805. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

