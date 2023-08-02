DNB Asset Management AS Sells 9,786 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 83,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,395.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 86,199 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,204. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LSXMA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

