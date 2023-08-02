DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,774 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.17% of AST SpaceMobile worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,831.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ASTS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,796. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $14.27.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

