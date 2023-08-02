Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

Dominion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 74.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,946. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

