Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 184,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,004.0 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
DPZUF stock remained flat at $33.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
