Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00. Approximately 4,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 189,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.15.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $198.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $46,504.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,338.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $46,504.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,338.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,073,611.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,433,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,485,609.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,992 shares of company stock valued at $15,487,105. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,079,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,791,000 after purchasing an additional 142,286 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 99.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,048,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 522,980 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 761,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 77,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after buying an additional 595,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

