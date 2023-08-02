Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $480.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Dorman Products updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-5.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.35 EPS.

Dorman Products Stock Up 2.1 %

DORM stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.55. 31,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average is $86.00. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $108.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 536.8% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 119.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 24.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

