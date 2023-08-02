Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. Dorman Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.35 EPS.

Dorman Products Stock Up 2.3 %

DORM stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.69. 109,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.96. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $108.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $480.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DORM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 39.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 672,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after buying an additional 191,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Dorman Products by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,267,000 after purchasing an additional 41,648 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

