DoubleVerify’s (DV) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.87.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 4.6 %

DV traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,996,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,165. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $443,600.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,220,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $443,600.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,220,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $2,060,203.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,955 shares of company stock worth $5,199,068. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,567 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,000 after buying an additional 1,717,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,398,000 after buying an additional 1,686,718 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,287,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

