Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $629.27 million.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

PLOW stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. 38,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,487. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $746.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $41.40.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Dynamics

In related news, Director James L. Janik bought 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $187,013.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,065.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 167,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 29,833 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 187.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

