Douglas James Kramer Sells 3,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $202,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,597.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 3rd, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $196,440.00.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $202,410.00.
- On Thursday, May 11th, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.
Cloudflare Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NET traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,125,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -108.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.
NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
