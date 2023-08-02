Douglas James Kramer Sells 3,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $202,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,597.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $196,440.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $202,410.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,125,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -108.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

