Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

Separately, William Blair cut shares of Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DRVN

Driven Brands Trading Down 47.2 %

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded down $12.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,834,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $562.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.04 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 11.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $997,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,416,944.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Driven Brands news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,937.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick bought 42,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $997,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,416,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.