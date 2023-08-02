DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.64. The company had a trading volume of 745,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,876. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

In related news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other DT Midstream news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at $912,471.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $207,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in DT Midstream by 15.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

